It was a historic week at the Supreme Court last week as the nation’s highest court ruled on everything from affirmative action to religious freedom and LGBTQ civil rights.

The rulings of the conservative-dominated court have now taken center stage in the 2024 presidential election.

Republican candidates for president call the recent Supreme Court rulings a victory for religious freedom, while President Biden says the fight to preserve his policies is not over.

Last week, the high court’s 63 conservative majority ruled race cannot be a factor when colleges and universities consider applicants.

Justices also sided with a website designer who opposed giving services for same-sex marriage.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program was also stuck down.

When it comes to the plan, President Biden says he will be carving out a new plan to forgive those loans

“We use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need and reach your dreams,” the President said.

Biden and Democrats are hoping these recent rulings will help mobilize their voters in battleground states across the country.

