WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Republican lawmakers want to prohibit house lawmakers found guilty of financial or campaign finance fraud from profiting off their fabrications.

The group from New York says Congressman George Santos is the reason for this legislation.

Republican congressman Anthony D’Esposito introduced legislation taking aim at Santos.

“This legislation is about ensuring that elected officials who break the public’s trust are held accountable for their wrongdoings,” said D’Esposito.

The bill would bar congressional members convicted of certain offenses from profiting off of book deals and media appearances.

“No one should be able to profit off of lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people’s house,” said D’Esposito.

D’Esposito says his proposal will make sure there isn’t a benefit to betraying voters.

“You should not be able to turn it into a payday,” said D’Esposito.

Several other Republicans are joining the legislation and even though Santos’ name isn’t on the bills, they say he’s the reason.

“George Santos is a scam artist and we New York Republicans are here to stop him,” said Rep. Nick Lalota.

Both New York congressmen Nick Lalota and Brandon Williams say Santos’ lies are easy to see.

“I know what integrity is and George Santos doesn’t have any,” said Williams.

D’Esposito says he and his colleagues have spoken with leadership and they are confident their bill will make it to the floor. Santos hasn’t responded publically and wasn’t available for comment.