POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, a man’s dog was stolen from in home and business in Potterville.

The whole thing was caught on camera. About 48 hours later, state police found the suspect and the dog named Loki.

Many people were surprised and angry to learn no arrests were made.

Under Michigan law, this type of crime is considered a misdemeanor.

In this week’s Legal Edge, Attorney Bryan Waldman explains why.

“What’s happening here is there’s actually multiple laws at play that lead to this result,” said Waldman. “The first of those laws is, is something that sometimes people have a hard time accepting is that the law says dogs are personal property.”

