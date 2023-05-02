WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing to consider strengthening ethics rules for the Supreme Court.

This comes in response to revelations about unreported lavish travel and real estate deals.

None of the nine justices will be in attendance at the hearing.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. turned down an invitation to testify, instead providing a non-binding “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices” signed by all nine justices.

Republican lawmakers have dismissed the recent scrutiny of the justices as an effort to undermine the conservative supermajority that has quickly moved the court to the right.

CBS’s Skyler Henry breaks this all down in the video player above.