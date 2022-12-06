DALLAS, Texas. (WLNS) — A former Texas police officer facing a potential sentence of life in prison for the 2019 death of a 28-year-old woman.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed in her own home with her young nephew inside.

The former Texas police officer accused of shooting and killing Jefferson is standing trial after multiple delays.

After opening arguments, Jefferson’s nephew, Zion Carr, who was eight years old at the time of the shooting, testified that he was playing video games with his aunt before witnessing her death.

It was an early October morning when Aaron Dean and his partner showed up at Jefferson’s house after a neighbor called the department’s nonemergency line to report that the family’s front door was open.

Zion testified that his aunt had cracked the door to let in fresh air after cooking some burgers.

Dean, seen in a bodycam video, approaches the back of the home, never identifying himself as an officer before fatally striking Jefferson through the back window of her home.

Zion says his aunt grabbed a handgun from her purse to investigate a noise she heard outside and kept it pointed down, but the defense hammered him.

The Jefferson family meanwhile, was relieved that their day in court had finally come.

“We’ve been fighting and fussing about having this day and making sure that you know accountability is served for my sister’s death,” said Jefferson’s sister Ashley Carr.

Those jurors have also been the focus of scrutiny.

There is not a single Black juror in the group that will decide the verdict.

Testimony is expected to go throughout the day once again and if found guilty, Dean could face life in prison.