LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Where did the summer go?

It’s almost time for students to return to school, meaning not only do drivers need to watch out for kids, they also need to keep an eye out for school buses.

To help keep you, and kids, safe, Attorney Bryan Waldman of the Sinas Dramis Law Firm breaks down the laws that apply to drivers and school buses.

“When a school bus puts on its flashing red lights, that immediately means that traffic in both directions has to come to a stop,” Waldman said.

“They have to come to a stop at least 20 feet away from the school bus and they have to remain stopped. Until those flashing red lights are turned off or the school bus starts moving again. The only exception to that rule is if there’s a barrier, like a boulevard or a guardrail in the road that defies the lanes of travel going opposite direction, the people traveling opposite in the bus don’t need to come to a stop,” Waldman continued.

“It’s a civil infraction if someone violates that law, It will result in three points going on their driving record with the secretary of state and it’ll also be a fine. Now, in October of 2021, we also had a law in Michigan take effect that says that those buses can now be equipped with cameras and the specific purpose of putting cameras on school buses.”

