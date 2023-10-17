LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Donald Trump was back in court today in Manhattan for his civil fraud trial — his fourth court appearance since the trial started two weeks ago.

Mr. Trump, two of his sons and their company, were already found liable for fraud in September in the civil suit brought by the New York Attorney General.

The trial is proceeding on several other charges, including falsification of business records and conspiracy.

This morning, trial proceeding began with testimony from Trump Organization accountant Donna Kidder, who was called to the stand late Monday.

Kidder, the trial’s eighth witness, testified about the company’s internal bookkeeping practices.

The preparation of so-called statements of financial condition are the focus of allegations that the former president and his company portrayed him as far wealthier than he was and overstated the value of many of his properties to get more favorable terms on loans and insurance.

The state claims he made hundreds of millions in “ill-gotten gains” through falsely inflating his wealth.

Earlier testimony has included several current and former Trump Organization executives, who were asked about documents that appeared to show an extensive effort to make sure Mr. Trump’s “estimated” wealth would “go up” year after year.

The former president and his co-defendants have denied any wrongdoing in the case.