LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now illegal in Michigan to use your mobile device while driving your car.

But what does that mean for your daily drive, what are the penalties and exceptions?

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis Law Firm explains.

“If there’s an emergency, you can call or text 911. If you see a crime in progress, you can report it. If you see a drunk driver, you can call the police,” said Waldman.

What about the penalties?

“Under the new law, it’s a $200 fine or 32 hours of community service or both of those things. And then the second offense, it’s a $500 fine, 48 hours of community service, or both the fine and community service, and a point on your driver’s record. And then for a third offense, you’re gonna have that more significant fine, $500 and or community service,” said Waldman.