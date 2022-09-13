LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan law is very clear.

The owner of any car, truck or motorcycle must have certain types of insurance for that vehicle, and if you don’t have insurance- it is a crime.

“It’s a misdemeanor in Michigan to be the owner of a car and drive that car without the requisite insurance,” said Sinas Dramis Law Firm attorney Bryan Waldman. “It’s actually a crime, even if you’re not the owner.”

It’s a misdemeanor that could cost you between $200 and $500 and could land you in prison for less than one year.

Additionally, if you’re caught driving without auto insurance- you can be disqualified from receiving no-fault benefits.

“Michigan has a no-fault insurance system,” said Waldman. “Typically, that system pays for things like medical expenses, time off work, wage loss in, in other benefits.”

But if you don’t have insurance, you can’t get the benefits.

