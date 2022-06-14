LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When doing one’s own research, divorce is said to cost in the range of $12,000 to $15,000.

But it is not always that simple.

For example, if you are a very wealthy person, a divorce is going to be much more costly than it would be for someone who doesn’t have many assets.

A large amount of divorce litigation is a division of assets, so it’s really important to look at the individual case so that one can think of ways to keep costs down for a divorce- and so that the attorney doesn’t have to do most of the legwork.

Most importantly, trying to get along with your spouse and soon-to-be-ex.

Because the more that you argue, the more that you are driving up the cost of things. So if two people can get along during their divorce and agree on things, it will keep costs down.

A recent trend in the legal field is being called a “collaborative divorce” process. Essentially, the collaborative process entails sitting down and trying to work things out so that all involved parties understand their agreement.

If tracking costs is something one is really trying to do, there is a formula for calculating child support. However, there aren’t formulas for things like alimony and spousal support in Michigan.

When determining things like alimony and spousal support, the court looks at a variety of factors, including each spouse’s ability to earn money.

The other thing about getting a divorce in the Great Lakes State? Michigan is a no-fault divorce state, meaning that no parties have to be at fault, and no-fault has to be proven to file for divorce.