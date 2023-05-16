LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a long winter, motorcycles are back on the roads, highways and streets here in mid-Michigan.

That means drivers need to once again be on the lookout.

And for bike riders, there are three big things you need before you can legally ride.

“To legally ride a motorcycle in Michigan, you essentially need to make sure that three things are accomplished. You have to have a valid driver’s license, you have to have a motorcycle endorsement on that driver’s license, and you have to have the requisite motorcycle insurance,” said Attorney Bryan Waldman.

