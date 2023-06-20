June 20 is World Refugee Day, and WLNS is taking this time to highlight the legal struggles that refugees or asylum seekers face when trying to enter the United States.

“People think of the immigration issue as being real clear, black and white.

You’re either legal or illegal. It’s really not that clear,” said attorney Bryan Waldman.

A person who seeks asylum in another country, or an asylum seeker, is someone who claims to be a refugee, but they haven’t been legally recognized as a refugee in the country where they’re seeking asylum, Waldman explained.

There are a couple of ways a refugee can apply for asylum.

Waldman explains those ways in the video player above.