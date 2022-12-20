LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a major snowstorm coming this week, it’s the perfect time to highlight local rules requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from around their homes to avoid fines or being found liable if someone’s hurt on their property.

As attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis law firm explains, there are city and township ordinances that differ slightly from place to place.

“They all essentially require that snow and ice be removed from sidewalks by property owners within a reasonable amount of time,” said Waldman.

“In East Lansing, I believe the law is that if snow falls before noon, it has to be removed by midnight, that the same day. If it falls after noon, it has to be removed by midnight the following day,” Waldman continued.

