Leslie Public Schools go virtual this week because of growing COVID-19 cases

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — According to data from the state’s website, schools K-12 have passed nursing homes in COVID-19 outbreaks.

That has forced some schools, like Leslie Public Schools, to make a change.

Leslie Public School Superintendent, Scott Powers, said it’s been smooth sailing since they’ve been teaching in-person.

“You know we’ve had a few cases here and there that pop up. We deal with them,” Superintendent Powers said.

That was, until recently.

“I think we’re dealing with 11 cases right now in the past week, which is a significant uptick for us,” Superintendent Powers said.

Because of the growing number of COVID cases, the district had to make a tough decision.

“With all of that, it just seemed like the right time to you know.. let’s move to virtual learning this week,” Superintendent Powers said.

He announced yesterday that Leslie Public Schools were moving on-line this week to protect the well-being of students.

The Superintendent posted on the Leslie Public Schools Facebook page about their move to on-line for this week.

“We have Spring Break the next week as well, this gives us two weeks so hopefully these numbers kind of calm back down,” Superintendent Powers said.

Other schools in Michigan are also being cautious in response to the recent spike in COVID cases.

Just last week, the Lansing School District delayed its return to in-person, which was supposed to happen today but is now April 12th.

“We strive to be face to face, but sometimes this stuff comes up and we have it ready to go virtually,” Superintendent Powers said.

Superintendent Powers said the end of the school year is around the corner.

“Sometimes it feels like it’s been a long school year and then other times it feels like it’s just flying right by us,” Superintendent Powers said.

With the June 10th end date quickly approaching, he’s just taking things one day at a time.

“That’s my goal… is that we’re back and we finish strong,” Superintendent Powers said.

Superintendent Powers said the plan is for Leslie Public Schools to be back in-person starting April 12th.