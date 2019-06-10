Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
Overdoses killed parents found in motel with dehydrated baby
Top Stories
Police defend arrest of 12-year-old in western Michigan
Top Stories
Police: 2 die, 1 child missing after woman drives into river
This Morning: Dangers of driving through water
Aquilina, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
UPDATE: Shot fired at Lansing Secretary of State office
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
IAAF argued in court that Semenya is ‘biologically male’
Top Stories
Toronto police seek 4th person in Raptors rally shooting
Top Stories
Leonard quiet on future as Raptors celebrate with parade
Padres’ Machado denies bumping umpire, to appeal 1-game ban
PodcastOne Sports Now: ‘No Egos on This Team.’
Racehorse takes lead, dies at Laurel Park; Maryland’s 12th
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
The Crew