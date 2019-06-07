Meet InVerve’s chief architect, Lisa Smith: team builder, relationship builder, capacity builder. First, take a look at the team she leads—arguably some of the most creative, skilled, and passionate marketing professionals in mid-Michigan. These award-winning designers, web-developers, writers, inbound marketers, and social media experts come to work every day with a single-minded mission: to help their clients attract, engage, and delight customers. Maybe they’re so passionate about helping because their leader subscribes to the new marketing mantra “Always Be Helpful.”

It’s this mindset that has allowed her to build authentic relationships—partnerships that are based on trust and a genuine desire to see her clients thrive. As a manager, mentor, and strategist, it’s always been second nature for Lisa to share what she knows in order to build the capacity of others.

Lisa has years of experience as a project and account manager with strong community connections. She has used that experience creating media strategies for political campaigns and working on a variety of grant-funded programs, environmental initiatives, municipal projects, and community partnerships — including Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Michigan Energy Options, and the Ingham County Clerk’s Office.

In the community, Lisa is recognized as a leader who is deeply committed to volunteer service and charitable causes. She’s served as president of the Lansing Rotary, and on the boards of HomeAid Michigan, Junior Achievement, and the Athena Powerlink Advisory Board. She’s also been active with the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, The Reading People, JazzFest, and Road to Recovery. Her most recent accomplishment is securing a $105,000 grant for building a commercial fishing village in Nicaragua.

