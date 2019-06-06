Lisa Speaker

Liisa Speaker is an attorney who practices exclusively in the field of appeals and is the owner of Speaker Law Firm, PLLC. She has obtained favorable rulings for her clients, resulting in numerous published opinions. Particularly in Family Law cases. She has obtained victories in custody, parenting time, adoption, paternity, grandparenting time, changes of domicile, school change, divorce, property division, spousal support, child support and other family law appeals. The Firm’s mission is to persuade appellate courts to overturn bad decisions so parents can get their kids back. Liisa has assembled a hard working and skilled team of attorneys and support staff. Together, they work not only to achieve positive results for their clients, but live by the three words that best describe the Firm: determined, compassionate, and strategic.

Liisa graduated from The University of Texas School of Law in 1999 and was admitted to practice law in Michigan in 2003. She began to work exclusively on appeals in 2006 and opened her own appellate boutique in 2007 – Speaker Law Firm, PLLC. The Speaker Law Firm is the only appellate boutique law firm in Mid-Michigan; representing clients in the Michigan and federal appellate courts. Their unique appellate experience and comprehensive understanding of the appellate process offers clients superior written and oral advocacy.

In addition to a demonstrated history of effective appellate advocacy, Ms. Speaker is highly involved in the legal community. She was appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to two four-year terms on the Court Reporter and Recorder Board of Review. She is a past chair of the Appellate Practice Section for the State Bar of Michigan. She is also a Past President of the Ingham County Bar Association. She has been a member of the Family Law Section’s Amicus Committee since 2008, and has written and presented extensively on family law topics. Through her written and oral advocacy, Liisa has demonstrated a passion for developing an appellate practice that gives her clients a voice, while contributing to the legal community.

Speaker Law Firm Featured Attorneys:

Jennipher Martinez

For the past 19 years, Jennipher Martinez has focused her practice on family law, handling domestic relations issues including divorce, custody, parenting time, child support and spousal support (formerly known as alimony) matters. She combines her vast experience with a compassionate, caring, yet aggressive approach to finding solutions for her clients.

The decision of whether to file for divorce is usually a difficult and emotional decision, which also affects a person’s finances, lifestyle, future, and their children. As such, Jennipher frequently uses mediation, collaboration, and negotiation to reach agreement regarding division of property and issues related to the minor children. She has represented clients who are high-wealth individuals, including cases involving professional athletes, business owners, doctors, and lawyers, and their divorces often involve investigation and evaluation of business interests and obligations to ensure assets are divided and distributed equitably.

When resolution cannot be achieved amicably, however, Jennipher is equally prepared to vigorously pursue her clients’ rights in the courtroom. Admitted to practice law in Michigan, she regularly appears before judges in the Family Divisions of Ingham, Clinton and Eaton Circuit Courts.

Jennipher earned her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School (ranked third in the country), where she was taught by then Professor Barack Obama. For three years, she served as a Guardian Ad Litem in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County protecting the rights of children.

Jennipher’s goal in every divorce case is to handle the matter aggressively, and with compassion, and to provide straightforward advice and counsel that enables her clients to make the best decisions possible for themselves and their children.

Deanne Bonner Simpson

Deanne is the founding attorney of Veterans’ Advocates of Michigan, PLLC. Her practice focuses exclusively on the legal issues of United States Veterans, most commonly: VA service-connected disability claims, widows’ benefits, and military records corrections/character of discharge upgrades. She represents her clients nationally at VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans’ Claims, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, in addition to the Board of Corrections for Military Records, and the Boards of Review for the respective branches of the military.

Deanne received her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University-San Marcos.

Conrad Vincent

Conrad H. Vincent, Jr. is a partner of VP Law, PLLC, formerly Baumstark & Vincent, PLLC. Mr. Vincent earned his bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College and his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Mr. Vincent has been practicing law since 1997 and is dually licensed by the State Bar of Michigan and the State Bar of New Hampshire. He is also licensed to practice in the United States District Courts for both New Hampshire and Michigan. Mr. Vincent is a seasoned litigator whose practice is primarily focused on bankruptcy, criminal defense, and family law. He is a court-approved advocate for indigent adult defendants in Eaton County, as well as for indigent juveniles in Ingham County. Mr. Vincent has been a guest lecturer on the topic of bankruptcy for both the Thomas M. Cooley’s “People’s Law School” and the Ingham County Bar Association’s Domestic Relations section. He has also participated in the Hillman Advocacy Program for the United States District Court.

Nancy L. Little

Nancy L. Little is a shareholder with Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC, in East Lansing, Michigan, whose practice focuses on estate planning, trust and estate administration, estate and gift tax, and contested probate court matters. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Wayne State University, summa cum laude, where she graduated first in her class and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and her law degree from the University of Michigan. Nancy is a member of the Probate & Estate Planning Section of the State Bar of Michigan and is a past Chair of the Section’s Council. For the last 18 years, she has been the editor of the State Bar of Michigan Probate & Estate Planning Journal. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and a frequent speaker and writer on estate planning topics. In her spare time, Nancy enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, reading, and genealogy.

