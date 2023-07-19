HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, disc golf has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

According to UDisc, a popular app used to keep score, there are now more disc golf courses in the U.S. than there are Dunkin’ coffee shops, and nearly 70 percent of those courses have been built in the last decade.

“Through Covid we saw a really big boom with disc golf and that’s continued on even after the Covid era as things sort of normalize a little bit,” said Capital City Renegades (CCR) President Wes Shinevar. “We’re continuing to see steady growth both in the club and at our tournaments.”

CCR is a Lansing-based disc golf club and the CCR Open is the club’s biggest tournament. The 2023 CCR Open is the 30th edition of the event and takes place at Burchfield Park in Holt this Friday through Sunday.

The tournament attracts top players from all over the country and Canada, and the stakes are high. The pro-division purse pays out nearly $40,000. Shinevar detailed some of the talented players in the field this year.

“Chandler Fry, he was our 2021 champion. He’s from Washington so he travels all around the country as a touring pro. We also have Luke Taylor who’s a young talent from Northern Michigan. And then we’ve got Andrew Marwede, he’s from Alpena, Michigan. He’s the No. 1 putter in the world right now, a really incredible talent with a putter in his hand.”

Whether you’ve been playing for years or have never thrown a disc, Shinevar encourages people to come watch and learn from the pros.

“It’s fun for people, especially newer players, to come out and see what that level of play looks like at the top,” he said. “I think a lot of people get really inspired by the skills that the pros have and that helps them maybe set new goals or realign their goals.”

The three-round tournament is free for spectators except for the fee to get into the county park.