A special Father’s Day for a Lansing Lugnut and his dedicated dad

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Father’s Day is a special time for so many Fathers and father-figures who spend it in unique ways. For Randy Vance, dad of Lansing Lugnut infielder Cobie Vance, he and his wife packed up the car and drive 12 hours from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Lansing to see their favorite ballplayer during this past week’s homestand.

Cobie is currently making a big impact on both parts of his game but when the player who wears #1 gets to see his number one fans in the stands, it makes those games so much more special.

“Oh man, I know a lot of Dads that won’t have the opportunity you know and I cherish each moment I get to see him in person playing this game that he loves so much,” said Randy. “So that’s the big thing on Father’s Day, my gift itself is just being here to see him.”

“It means a lot to me, it’s like I don’t know how many more times I’ll be able to do that so I try to play the best that I can every time I go out there make him proud,” said Cobie. “I appreciate it a lot it’s like for me knowing a lot of people don’t get a chance to play for their family means honestly more to me sometimes than not having family there you know obviously.”

Most fathers may obsess over the statistics of their child’s progression but for the Vances the stats are not what’s important.

“Just the joy on his face to know that he’s playing professional baseball and his dad’s here, his mom’s here and you know he’s just playing for the name itself he’s playing for the Vance name,” said Randy.

“It’s everything to me,” said Cobie. “It’s all I go it’s all I have at the end of the day is my name so personally I try to go out and wear it proudly that’s the biggest thing you know. I look forward to just being able to represent my name on the back of my jersey.”