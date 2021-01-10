After Lansing Catholic loses starting quarterback, Waters has a do-it-all performance

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Catholic Cougars were ready to take the next step in defending their Division 5 state championship with a win over Grosse Ile in the regional final round. The Cougars expected a tough test against the Red Devils defense, what they didn’t expect was to lose their starting quarterback, Joey Baker, in the opening minutes of the game.

The Cougars went to their backup quarterback, Rory Durr, who helped lead the team down the field before handing the ball off to Will Gruber for a rushing touchdown. The Cougars offense began to stall in the third quarter so they put their do-it-all star, Alex Waters, in at quarterback to be a dual-threat option.

Waters completed four of his five passes and threw for a touchdown while rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown with his feet. Then on the defensive side of the ball, Waters continued to make an impact by catching two interceptions and shutting down the Red Devils defense. The Cougars would go on to win the regional championship, 28-5.

After the game, Lansing Catholic head coach Jim Ahern shared that this win was one of the best he’s ever been a part of.

“We had probably five or six kids playing positions that they hadn’t played all year and really had a week and a half or so to try and get ready,” said Ahern. “Just overcoming that adversity and all the craziness that this year, this was a big win for our kids. I think it was definitely a team win because it was so many kids that contributed.”

The Cougars will be on the road to take on the Frankenmuth Eagles in the state semifinal round with a chance to get back to Ford Field for the second year in a row.