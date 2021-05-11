An intense Lansing Common FC media day on Monday night with plenty of local talent on the roster

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing’s semi-professional soccer team, Lansing Common Football Club, held its media day for its inaugural season on Monday night at the club’s home stadium, Lansing Eastern High School. The team took pictures, had a team talk and training session, and wrapped up the event with a media session.

During the training session, we got to see the skill level of the players on the roster which is full of local talent. Several players are former Mid-Michigan high school soccer stars from around our area including schools like Williamston, DeWitt, Lansing Everett, and Haslett just to name a few.

When speaking with two local players, Lansing Everett graduate Osman Haji and DeWitt alum Esteban Russell, they shared with us what media day felt like for them and how excited they are for the start of their inaugural season.

“It felt amazing especially for an older guy like I am, I’m 28 years old, grew up in DeWitt, Oaks (head coach Josh Oakley) contacted me and wanted to help kind of bring back life to the Lansing soccer community especially at a higher level and so actually having it come to fruition in this city and to the level it can be it was just pretty awesome to kind of bring that full circle,” said Russell. “It was pretty surreal you know having that first day of everyone being here and getting excited.”

“There’s guys here like when you look at them you’ll be like wow you’ll be amazed, so hopefully a lot of the people here in the community come out and you know watch us,” said Haji.

Lansing Common FC opens its inaugural season on Saturday at 6 p.m. at home in a Friendly match against Fort Wayne Sports Club.