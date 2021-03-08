Cleared for takeoff: Rocket Watts comes alive in win over Michigan, with mom in the stands for the first time in his MSU career

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In what was a much-needed win for Michigan State, it was sophomore Rocket Watts that took-off and delivered in the Spartans 70-64 win over No. 2 Michigan.

Watts scored a game-high 21 points for MSU. And he did all of it with his mom in the stands, who had yet to see her son play at Michigan State.

“It felt real good seeing my mom in the stands. And looking into her eyes, when I was on the court, and seeing tears coming down her eyes, that meant a lot to me,” Watts said.

“Even tough ole’ Rocket was in tears and those are the kind of things that make the job worth the job, because there’s a lot of things that don’t make the job worth the job,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “To see how much that impacted him, that was pretty cool.”

“When I checked in, I looked and I seen her and I just got real happy, and excited. Then I just got mad energy,” Watts said.

It hasn’t been an easy sophomore year for Watts, who has seen his role shift throughout the season. After being named an All-Big Ten Freshman selection last year, Watts ended his sophomore regular season shooting 26% from three and 33% from the field.

Against Michigan on Sunday, Watts came just two points shy of tying his career high (23), and set new career highs for minutes played (32), field goals attempted (16), field goals made (8), and rebounds (4).

“He was scoring the ball and making plays, and coach is trying to get me involved and I’m like ‘Rocket go ahead. Go. You’re doing it. You’re taking the right shots, making the right shots. Getting guys the ball. Man, have fun. Man, go have a day,'” MSU junior guard, Aaron Henry said.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of him,” MSU senior guard, Joshua Langford said. “I’m with him everyday. I’ve seen the work he’s put in. I’ve had the conversations with him, just how he wants to do so well for this team, and for him to have a break through tonight, of that nature, it’s exciting.”

There’s something about regular season finales that Watts appears to excel at. Last season, Watts scored 19 points against Ohio State, helping MSU clinch the Big Ten title. This season, a title wasn’t on the line, but with Watts’ performance the Spartans just about clinched an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the 23rd year in a row.

Also helping Watts have a career day, besides his mom being in the stands, was Izzo showing the team a 12-minute video of guys taking, and making good shots. It was an idea Izzo received from an old retired coach.

“I’d like to say to that coach, that did that for me, thank you,” Izzo said. “You know I was impressed by it, I don’t know if they were, but I was, and I think that had something to do with it – I thought that brought some confidence in him, that this is what I can do.”

MSU finishes the regular season at 15-11(9-11 in the Big Ten), and will now get ready for the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans are scheduled to take on Maryland in the second round, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.