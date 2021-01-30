Debri brothers live out childhood dream of scoring a touchdown at Ford Field

DeWitt, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a week after winning it’s first state title in program history, the DeWitt football team is living the dream.

Now imagine winning a state title with your brother by your side.

For DeWitt’s Andrew Debri and Bryce Debri that became a reality in the Panthers 40-30 win over River Rouge in the Division III state title game.

“As little kids, playing football, we always dreamed about that moment, scoring in the state championship game,” DeWitt junior slot receiver, Bryce Debri said. “It’s just unbelievable that it happened and it was an unbelievable feeling.”

The taste of victory was even sweeter for the two brothers, due to the fact that both of them found their way into the end zone.

Andrew, also known as Yogi, scored the Panthers second touchdown, and Bryce scored DeWitt’s fifth touchdown of the state title game.

“When I score a touchdown, he wants to get a touchdown. When he scores a touchdown, I’m hungrier for a touchdown,” DeWitt senior running back, Andrew Debri said. “There’s that rivalry there, but when he scored I didn’t have that feeling at all. It was just utter excitement.”

“That had to of been just an unbelievable experience for mom and dad.” said, DeWitt football head coach, Rob Zimmerman. “To have both their sons score in the state finals and play such a significant role, but they have all season and they have their whole career with us. They’ve been instrumental in our success all the way through.”

With Andrew being a senior and Bryce a junior, Saturday’s game against River Rouge was the last time the two will play for DeWitt together. But that doesn’t mean the two will stop pushing each other athletically.

“He’s the guy that’s always been there pushing me through all the workouts,” Bryce Debri said about his brother. “It’s just something that I’m very thankful for because without him I’m definitely not player or person that I am today.”

“Every sort of athletic competition, he’s always telling me let’s do it right now to see who’s better and and I’m like ‘alright we can do that, but you’re going to win,'” Andrew Debri said.

Andrew has no probably allowing Bryce to be the more athletic one, because he’s got his younger brother in the bench press.