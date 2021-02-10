DeWitt showed a lot of promise in Tuesday’s season-opener, securing its first win of the season

The DeWitt girls basketball team went back to work on Wednesday, following its 68-30 win over Waverly in the season-opener. The Panthers play 18 games in six weeks and will take on Holt on Thursday.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Several high school basketball teams in Mid-Michigan tipped-off the season Tuesday night, and secured its first win of the season.

One of them being the DeWitt girls, who defeated Waverly 68-30.

Four Panthers scored in double-figures. Leading the way with 14 points was, Hope College commit, Hannah Kurncz.

“I was very pleased, with only one practice of actual contact on Monday,” DeWitt girls basketball coach, Bill McCullen said at practice on Wednesday.

“We’ve been doing a lot of team building over zoom and working on the skills, that we could, during non-contact practice,” Kurncz said. “Shooting a lot of free throws and making sure that our shot is there so, when we did start, we were ready.”

Indeed the Panthers were ready, and their just hoping it’s a sign of things to come in 2021.

“We’re a little bigger this year than in the last couple of years,” McCullen said. “We’re hoping that we can use that to our advantage.”

Kurncz said, “We have guards and posts who can run the floor well. I think pushing the ball and bringing our speed is going to be big thing for us this year.”

Tuesday’s season opener was a long time coming, considering the Panthers first started practicing for it in November. Now with a chance to play there’s nothing more this team wants than the grind of a basketball season, which continues Thursday night at Holt.

“We got 18 games scheduled in six weeks. It’s going to be fast and furious, ” McCullen said. “Our poster theme was we want to make the most of everyday that we get an opportunity to play.”

“All the teams in our league are going to be really strong this year and I think it’s going to take us playing our hardest each game, and trying our best,” Kurncz said.