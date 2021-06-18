Drew Henson inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was inducted on Friday night at Jackson Field before the Lansing Lugnuts game. The inductees of the class of 2020 were Brighton’s own and former Michigan Wolverine, Drew Henson, and Detroit native, former Philadelphia Philly, and University of Detroit head baseball coach from 1965 to 2001, Bob Miller.

Miller’s family was in attendance to honor him after his passing of natural causes back in November at the age of 94. For the Henson family, it was a happy homecoming as Drew and his family flew back up to the Mitten from Tampa, Florida for the ceremony. After a speech ceremony inside The View dining area at Jackson Field, members of the community as well as Bob Miller’s son and then Henson all threw out their own ceremonial first pitch.

Then Henson made his way back up to the outfield fence and after a short highlight video of Henson’s career, his plaque was ready to be unveiled.

Henson, who’s most famous for his football career at the University of Michigan, was honored for his playing days at Brighton high school from 1995-1998. Still to this day Henson holds the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) record for most home runs (70), doubles (68), runs scored (250), and grand slams (10). When speaking with our 6 Sports team after the ceremony he shared how thankful he was to be inducted into the hall of fame back in his home state with so many loved ones in attendance.

“I am truly humbled to be a part of this,” said Henson. “You know walking down the concourse and seeing the other names on this list, it really is unbelievable to be with this group. For me, it’s a celebration of the sacrifices my parents made for my family and I to have the opportunities that I did and being from Michigan. Having my cousins and aunts and uncles and the ones that have been there since the beginning especially through the high school chapter of my life, it’s a really special day.”