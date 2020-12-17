East Lansing football’s dynamic duo make B1G decision official

East Lansing’s Andrel Anthony Jr., on the left, stands next to his teammate Ethan Boyd, on the right, as both signed their National letters of intent to Michigan and Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The day finally came for East Lansing’s Andrel Anthony and Ethan Boyd. The day both of them signed their National Letters of Intent.

“Today meant a lot to me,” Michigan State 2021 offensive tackle signee, Boyd said. “I’ve been waiting to make it official for the past eight months. I’m glad I made it official, and I’m pretty relieved.”

“I mean it’s an amazing feeling to finally say I’m a Michigan Wolverine,” Michigan 2021 wide receiver signee, Anthony said. “I can’t wait to get ready to work. It’s a blessing honestly because I’ve dreamed of this since I was little.”

After putting the pen to paper both were celebrated by family member and friends. Anthony even received a call from the man in charge of the Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh himself. Both Anthony and Boyd are equally excited to play Big Ten ball.

“There’s a lot of opportunity, especially after this year,” said Anthony. “I mean nobody’s spot is really set in stone. Everything is up for the taking so it’s pretty exciting. It’s a great opportunity to be able to make a name for yourself.”

Boyd said, “I’m really excited to get going with the program. The team had a lot of ups and downs this year, but I’m looking forward to getting on the squad and becoming better.”

East Lansing football coach, Bill Feraco, had this to say about his dynamic duo, “As long as they listen, accept the coaching, and do well in school, I think eventually they’re going to be major contributors to both institutions and both programs.”

It wasn’t until the ninth grade when these two met each other, as Boyd made the move from Howell to East Lansing, and ever since these two have built a special relationship that not even a little in-state rivalry can ruin.

“There will be some grabbing rights when we play,” Boyd said.

Anthony added, “We might have a lot of arguments and debates, but we’re going to remain best friends.”