WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing came away with a 2-0 victory over Williamston on Tuesday night thanks to a pair of late goals from senior Xtreme Hauk.

The Hornets and Trojans were both looking to bounce back after suffering their first losses of the season at tournaments in the West Michigan area over the weekend.

The game remained scoreless through the first half and first 10 minutes of the second, but Hauk took advantage of a misplay by the Williamston defense to put the Trojans in front with under 30 minutes to play.

Just 13 minutes later, Hauk added his second goal of the game with a beautiful shot into the top left corner.

After the final whistle sounded, East Lansing head coach Jeff Lyon praised his senior’s effort in the second half.

“The first [goal] was just great individual effort,” said Lyon. “I mean, we needed something to happen and he’s a senior. and he’s been with us last year too and he’s a great thinker of the game. Very smart with the ball and a ball-winner.”

The Trojans controlled the pace of the game a little bit more in the second half, which Hauk said was a result of a more aggressive mindset.

“I just think it was more aggression, I felt like we were just trying to possess a little bit too much in the first half,” he said. “But we just kind of slowed it down and we found the right passes and we found the goal.”

East Lansing (2-1-1) will travel to play Grand Rapids Christian on Saturday.

Williamston (2-2) will play at Haslett on Tuesday.