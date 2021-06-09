Eaton Rapids puts together late rally but falls in regional semifinal

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re a fan of pitching, then Wednesday’s Division 2 regional semifinal between Eaton Rapids and Corunna was the game for you.

On Saturday, the Greyhounds took down Fowlerville 9-8 in the district title game and returned to the same field to book a ticket to the regional final.

Ben Steele got the start for Eaton Rapids and after giving up an RBI infield single in the first inning, the senior was locked in on the mound. He held the Cavaliers off the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth. The only problem, Corunna’s starter Collin Thompson was also pitching a gem.

Through the first six innings, Eaton Rapids was held to just two hits and zero runs, and trailed 2-0 going into the seventh and final inning.

That’s when the Greyhounds did what they’ve done all year – continue to fight.

With runners on second and third, a wild pitch allowed Garrett Williams to score and cut the lead in half. A few batters later, with a runner on third, Isaac Anderson dropped down a suicide squeeze to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the seventh, Corunna started the inning with a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice bunt to put the winning run on second. In the next at-bat, Gavin Darling sent a ball to the left-field wall, allowing the winning run to cross home plate. Corunna defeats Easton Rapids, 3-2, to advance to the regional title game.

It’s a tough way to end the season for an Eaton Rapids team that features five seniors, but the fight they showed in the seventh inning was just another example of how they gave coach Rick Acker everything they had.

“They play for each other more than any team I’ve seen,” Acker said. “For a group of young kids to grasp that, that early in life, and to compete through all circumstances is phenomenal. I knew we had a chance. I have all the trust in the world in these guys. Phenomenal season. I love these guys.”