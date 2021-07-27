ESPN’s Jay Bilas shared with 6 Sports his thoughts on Aaron Henry and the Wolverines in the upcoming NBA draft

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 2021 NBA Draft will begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on WLAJ, at that moment Michigan State’s Aaron Henry along with the University of Michigan’s Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers will be patiently waiting for their names to be called and their lives to be changed forever.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas spoke with our 6 Sports team on Tuesday afternoon and gave his take on Aaron Henry’s growth through the extra year he stayed in East Lansing after he tested the waters of the NBA Draft last summer.

“He’s ready and that year I think he did an excellent job to become a more mature polished playmaker that is fully prepared for this step now when last year might not have been if that makes sense,” said Bilas.

We then asked Bilas what he thinks of one of the leaders of the Wolverines this past season, Isaiah Livers.

“I see him as kind of a sharp-shooting forward, ” said Bilas. “He’s always struck me as an elite offensive player. He shoots over forty percent from three and I see Isaiah, his value more as an offensive player.”

When it comes to Michigan’s Franz Wagner, Bilas sees his ability to be a balanced player as the reason why teams are rating him high on their draft boards.

“Wagner’s interesting, he’s been rising up as a prospect because he’s got positional size and he’s a long-armed athletic wing that can guard a lot of different people and guard them successfully,” said Bilas. It’s not just his assignment he’s a really good off-ball defender. I like the way he plays and he moves without the ball. I think he can become a better corner shooter, a better floor spacer, but that’s something he’s gonna have to continue to work on but a lot of people are talking about him as like a top ten pick. Really good prospect and I think he’s gonna be taken, sounds like he’s gonna be taken in the lottery.”

