Faced with adversity, Jarret Olson given the chance to start one final time for MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State senior pitcher, Jarret Olson was all smiles during the Spartans’ season finale versus Iowa, on May 30.

After missing the entire season due to an elbow injury, Olson was given the opportunity to start Senior Day on the mound and play for the Green and White one final time.

“Went to high school and was Green and White there, went to junior college, I was Green and White there,” Olson said. “It was only fitting to finish my career up in the green and white.”

Olson is the nephew of current MSU volleyball coach, Cathy George, and before he called East Lansing home, the La Salle, Illinois native spent his first two years of college playing for Parkland Junior College.

“This is without a doubt a dream that’s come true for me,” Olson said. “It didn’t end how I necessarily would have wanted, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

It certainly wasn’t the career Olson envisioned for himself when he arrived on campus. In his second year at MSU, he held a 2.03 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season. Then, in the summer of 2020, Olson injured his elbow that required surgery on Aug. 3.

With the 2021 season and his senior season on the horizon, Olson was throwing a live scrimmage game, the Tuesday before the season-opener versus Maryland, and felt discomfort in the same elbow. He received an MRI and discovered it was torn in three locations, whereas the first injury was only torn in one location.

“It’s been a tough year for him. He was slated to be our No. 2(pitcher) coming into the year,” MSU baseball coach, Jake Boss Jr. said. “It’s a shame that he got hurt because he’s an outstanding leader, he’s an outstanding competitor.”

“I really learned how to be a true teammate through all of this,” Olson said. “Not only being able to help the younger guys but also being an ear to listen.”

Before MSU’s season finale, Olson was given the all-clear by his doctor to make one final start for the Spartans. He might have hit three batters in an innings worth of work, but he still got to share a moment on the mound with his road-roommate that he’ll never forget.

“He and Sam Benschoter got together and wanted to hand the ball off to one another. So, we were happy to do that,” Boss Jr. said.

Olson said, “I wouldn’t want to turn the ball over to anybody else. That guy got me through a lot of tough times throughout this past three, the past three years if I’m being honest. It just meant the world honestly.”