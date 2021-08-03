Former Spartan David Thomas has found his new team

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When former Michigan State basketball star David Thomas announced that he was stepping down from his position as Michigan State Men’s Basketball’s Director of Operations, it shocked most of us. But Thomas, a member of MSU’s 2000 national championship team, knew it was time to begin a new chapter in his career.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Thomas is taking a position as an Associate Partner with Podium Risk Managerment, a financial and business advising firm that specializes in working with athletes, business owners, and executives. He told our 6 sports team on Tuesday that he had a wonderful run in the Spartans’ program as a player and working on head coach Tom Izzo’s staff but his life has changed and he is changing with it.

“It just wasn’t for me you know and I needed to make a change and had great conversations with Coach Izzo about it and it was just thr right time to do it for my family,” said Thomas. “My kids are 12, nine, and two and they’re in those years where they’re doing a lot and I want to be a part of that and spend more time with them as well as my wife. So it was a bunch of things over the yeas that were just kinda coming to a head, I knew I had to make a change.”

When getting into the specifics of Thomas’ new duties, he shared the “why” behind his new mission in helping those who are in need of financial and business strategies.

“Educating people on the things that I’m learning, things that I have learnt about health insurance about life insuranc in particular,” said Thomas. “Protecting your businesses, helping your kids out so that grandparents and parents can leave their grandkids and kids more than they were left and that’s important to me beacuase I hope to do the same thing and I’m living it as I’m teaching it and preaching it.”

Stick with 6 Sports for continued coverage of the Michigan State men’s basketball team and all of it’s alumni.