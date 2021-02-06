Former Spartan William Gholston donated $225 thousand for cancer research, honoring his family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Football and family are the two most important things in William Gholston’s life. His football career has taken him from his hometown of Detroit to East Lansing where he played for Mark Dantonio from 2010 to 2012, and now to Tampa Bay where he and his Buccaneers are preparing for this biggest game of their lives.

This Super Bowl week, Gholston donated $250,000 to the Merrit Cancer Center for cancer research towards health disparities in breast and colon cancer, a cause that hits extremely close to home.

“My father passed away my uncle passed away my mom has fought breast cancer and I have another uncle who survived breast cancer and the biggest thing about it we’re all African Americans and we’re all black,” said Gholston. “When I was in the process of fighting with my father it was a lot of lack of information and lack of knowledge of the why and the how can we do this and how can we do that. Moffit came up with a program and I definitely wanted to join in to be able to do more research when it comes to the minority communities.”

With February being Black History Month, Gholston purposely made the donation this week to symbolize the need for fair medical care given to minority patients.

“I feel like that was the perfect time to begin Black History Month to be able to show that I’m trying to do something for the black community, so yeah it was planned out just like that,” said Gholston.

Now a father of three sons Gholston reflected on what his own father, Deacon William T Gholston, would think of the donation he made to honor both of his parents.

“I would assume that he would be extremely proud of me just because of the man he wants me to be and the character that he instilled into me,” said Gholston. “I feel like it was something that’s just very important to be able to provide the funds to do that research, to give other people who may be battling or other people who don’t know they’ll be battling cancer an opportunity to get more time. Cause with the more research we know the better we’ll be able to handle and fight. It’s one of the hardest things in the world that I’ve ever had to go through. Pretty sure he’d be proud of me and I’m excited to be able to do it and be a catalyst.”

Gholston and fellow former Spartan, Le’Veon Bell now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, will meet on the field on Sunday evening during Super Bowl LV, which you can watch on WLNS starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.