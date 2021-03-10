Fowlerville’s Hutchins and Young combine for 59 points in win over Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On paper, the Fowlerville and Lansing Catholic boys basketball teams have a lot of star power.

On Tuesday night, the stars were shinning.

The Cougars welcomed in the Gladiators for a CAAC cross division showdown, however Lansing Catholic did it without one of the area’s top players in junior guard Alex Watters, who is recovering from an ankle sprain.

Lansing Catholic started the game on fire, and held a double digit lead at one point in the first half. However, Fowlerville stormed back to take a 42-37 lead into halftime, behind 14 first half points from senior Brendan Young. Senior Sammy Jacobs had 14 points as well at the break, for Lansing Catholic.

In the third quarter, the two teams traded bucket, after bucket, after bucket. Each team scored 27 points in the quarter for a combined 54 points. With 22 seconds left in the quarter, Fowlerville held a ten-point lead, but Lansing Catholic found a way to score five points in under 20 seconds, cutting the lead to 68-64 heading into the final quarter.

Behind the star power of Billy Hutchins and Young, Fowlerville held on down to stretch to top Lansing Catholic, 90-86.

Hutchins led the Glads with 30 points and Young was right behind him with 29 – as the two are quickly becoming one of the best dynamic duos in the state.

“As teams put more and more concentration on Brendan, Billy’s a tough guard too. And if you’re going to try and guard him straight up, he’s going to get you,” Fowlerville coach Jim Jonas said. “He’s (Hutchins) been so consistent after the first or second game. He’s been between 16-24 points a game and the defense is what I’m most proud of, with him.”

“We’re always trying to push each other to be better everyday, and in the game we’re always supportive of each other,” Hutchins said on his basketball relationship with Young. “If one dude comes out and has a bad game, the other guys is always there to help the other up.”

Considering Lansing Catholic was without one of its top players, the Cougars put up 86 points behind 30 from Jacobs. Senior DJ Ferguson and junior Brody Kirkpatrick both scored 11 for the Cougars.

“Catholic is a darn good team and they’re so well coached. And they were without one of their better, if not best player, in Alex,” Jonas said. “To come out and play the way they did, all the credit to them. Nobody lost this game that’s for sure. Catholic just ran out of time.”

With the win, Fowlerville has now won six straight and improves to 10-2. On Friday the Gladiators host Williamston, a team that beat them on Feb. 16, 66-62.

After a 6-0 start to the season, Lansing Catholic falls to 7-4. The Cougars play at Lansing Sexton on Friday.

In the CAAC Blue, Grand Ledge welcomed in Holt. Due to COVID-19, this was the first game for the Comets since Feb. 20.

The Rams pulled out a 55-52 win, to win their third straight game.