Freshman pitcher, Nick Powers powers MSU to its first home win of the season

MSU Freshman pitcher, Nick Powers (left) discusses the game plan with Redshirt-Freshman catcher Gabe Sotres (right). Powers pitched 6.2 innings, allowing one run in MSU’s 5-1 win over Indiana, on March 28.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the first two games, of the three-game series with Indiana, Michigan State allowed 18 runs to the Hoosiers – eight on Friday and ten on Saturday.

In Sunday’s series finale, Jack Boss Jr. gave the starting nod to freshman Nick Powers, who is coming off a performance where he threw seven scoreless innings in a win at Michigan, on March 22.

Powers was just the doctor ordered for Boss Jr. and MSU. Pitching 6.2 innings, allowing one run, four hits, and striking out three in MSU’s 5-1 win over Indiana.

“He was really in control the whole way. Three pitches, three strikes. Was only in trouble once and got himself out of it,” said Boss Jr. “It was important for him to go deep into the game for us, on a Sunday, and he did just that. He was, really, really good again and he’s done a heck of a job for us this year.”

“My defense having my back, they’re playing well, which helps me pitch even better. I just have a lot of support behind me which gives me a lot of confidence,” Powers said after the game. “As a freshman, obviously I’ve never played a game here before so it was my first outing in this stadium. Getting a win it’s a really big deal to me, and I’m very excited.”

MSU scored three runs in the first three innings, two in the 2nd and one in the 3rd, which gave Powers the confidence he needed to settle into the game.

“It just gives me more confidence that I can make my pitches. A lot more strikes, a lot more confidence,” Powers said. “It kind of picks up the whole team, not just me as well.”

“It was big. We talked about that before the game. I thought it was important for us to get out and get a lead early,” Boss Jr. said.

With the win, Michigan State picks up it’s first win of the series, and first home win of the season.

Powers wasn’t the lone freshman, who had himself a day. Freshman shortstop, Mitch Jebb collected three hits, which included a double, a run scored and a stolen base, and freshman outfielder Jack Frank recorded and R.B.I double in the 2nd inning.

Mitch is a dynamic player, he can do a lot of things. His speed, his hand-eye coordination really allow him to be a problem for the opposing team,” Boss Jr. said. “You look at some of the other guys, we had a freshman behind the plate, we had a freshman at second base, we’ve had a freshman at first for majority of the year. So we got a lot of young guys that are really playing well right now.”

Michigan State will be back on the road this week for a three game series against Minnesota, that’ll start on Friday.