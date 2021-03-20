Grand Ledge claims CAAC Blue, first league title since the Al Horford days

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The last time the Grand Ledge boys won the league championship was in 2003, when NBA All-Star Al Horford was apart of program.

Meaning Saturday’s first-ever Capital Area Activities Conference Blue title game meant everything to the Comets.

Grand Ledge was given the five seed in the seven team tournament and took down No. 4 Waverly on Tuesday and top-seed East Lansing on Thursday.

Next up was No. 3 Holt.

The Rams held on to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but at halftime it was the Comets with a 26-24 lead thanks to a pair of and-ones by 6’7 junior Nick Ellis and 6’6 sophomore Teddy Williams.

Things were tied at 42 heading into the final quarter, and with under a minute left in regulation Holt held a 55-51 lead, forcing Grand Ledge to take a timeout.

“We had two things: never quit, and we believe,” Grand Ledge coach Travis Schellhammer said. “The only thing I said in the whole timeout was believe.”

“Coach was just saying believe, all we got to do is believe,” Grand Ledge senior guard Ja’den Morrell said.

And that’s exactly what the Comets did. Believe.

With 4.5 seconds remaining, Grand Ledge trailed by two with a chance to tie. Out of the inbounds pass, Comets’ senior Robert “Scoob” Stahelin threw it to Morrell, who did the rest and tied the game at 58 to force overtime.

Once the extra time began, the Comets started making it rain from behind the arc. Stahelin and David Rivera connected on back-to-back 3’s to give Grand Ledge a quick 64-58 lead. Which is all the momentum GL needed to close things out.

Grand Ledge topped Holt in overtime, 75-65, to claim the programs first league title in 18 years.

“It’s one of the most special moments, honestly, that I’ve been apart of,” Schellhammer said. “It’s even more important for the kids and what they did. They got something they can hang their hats on for the rest of their life.”

“We just wanted to do something that hasn’t been done,” Morrell said. “We seniors, it just feels good to do it because its been 18 years, and I hope the program that’s after us just continues to do it.”