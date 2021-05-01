Grand Ledge sweeps Eaton Rapids, remains unbeaten

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – It doesn’t get much better than a battle between two unbeaten Capital Area Activities Conference baseball teams. That was the case on Saturday as Grand Ledge(14-0) welcomed in Eaton Rapids(14-0) for a doubleheader.

The two teams were suppose to play on April 15, but due to weather it was rescheduled to the first of May.

In game one, it was the Greyhounds who struck first by scoring the first four runs of the game. Grand Ledge started to crawl its way back and eventually had the game tied at four in the seventh inning.

That’s when Aiden Alspaugh decided it was time for a trip around the bases. The Comets’ senior sent one over the wall in centerfield to win it for Grand Ledge, 5-4. It’s the first walk-off home run in Alspaugh’s career.

“The wind was coming in super hard from center, so I doubted it went out, but then I saw one of my friends from the other team, in center field, look up and it kind of ended it from there,” Alspaugh said.

“We just kind of chipped away and the senior, Aiden Alspaugh, coming up with a big home run in that seventh inning. The kids were pumped and I love seeing it,” Grand Ledge baseball co-coach Grant Householder said.

In game two, Eaton Rapids scored the first run of the game, once again. Isaac Anderson dropped down a suicide squeeze to perfection, scoring Zach Green from third in the fifth inning.

However in the bottom half of the inning, Grand Ledge responded.

With two of his teammates in scoring position, Nathan Droste singled up the middle to bring both runners home and give Grand Ledge a 2-1 lead. The Comets went on to score five runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to take game two 7-1 and improve to 16-0 this season.

“Everybody stepped up to their spots,” Alspaugh said. “Everybody is playing exactly how they need to. It’s just good baseball.”

“We’re going to have a tough stretch in conference over the next two/three weeks, so that should be a good test for us, but, you know, 16-0 is what you want to start and that’s where were at,” Householder said.

The Comets travel to rival DeWitt on Monday to take on the 15-1 Panthers.