Grand Ledge sweeps Mt. Pleasant in home-opener

Grand Ledge centerfielder and pitcher, Noah Warren (left) celebrates at home plate with his teammates, after hitting a home run. Warren hit two home runs in game two of a doubleheader with Mt. Pleasant, which helped the Comets pull off the sweep, on April 17, 2021.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – After two postponements, due to weather, the Grand Ledge baseball was finally able to play a game at Gorman Memorial Field, in 2021 .

The Comets welcomed in Mt. Pleasant for a doubleheader, and they sure gave the home crowd something to cheer about.

Junior pitcher, Cole Mance pitched five shutout innings for Grand Ledge, which was all the Comets’ bats needed. GL put up ten runs in five innings to force the mercy rule and win game one, 10-0, and it was, in large part, due to the at-bats put together by the bottom of the batting order.

“In the first two innings we struck out five times, so once our bottom half of the order got on base, our top guys were able to hit them in, and were able to put together four, or five, runs in that fourth inning and that really changed the game,” Grand Ledge co-coach, Grant Householder said.

“Our hitting was really good today,” Mance said. “Bottom of the lineup was cooking everything. We were playing great. Those games are beautiful too because you get help. That’s all you ask for as a pitcher and it’s what you want.”

After the conclusion of game one, both teams regrouped and got ready for game two.

Despite the shutout in game one, Mt. Pleasant came out in game two and scored the first run of the game, in the first inning.

Josh Schell, who drove in the game’s first run, was also lights on on the mound early. Schell stuck out the first six batters of the game, and took a perfect game into the 3rd inning.

However, much like game one, the bottom half of the Grand Ledge batting order provided a spark. After a walk broke up the perfect game, Nathan Droste broke up the no-hitter with a two-run home run to give the Comets a 2-1 lead, in the 3rd inning.

It didn’t take long for Grand Ledge to add a third run.

The very next batter, Noah Warren sent one over the right field wall for back-to-back home runs. Warren, who was just named the “6 Sports Player of the Week”, finished with two home runs and five RBIs, in game two, for the Comets.

Warren also started game two on the mound and struck out eight batters in four innings of work.

Grand Ledge took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning, and proceeded to score five runs in the inning. Which propelled the Comets to a 10-3 win, in game two, over Mt. Pleasant.

Grand Ledge returns to action on Monday, at Lansing Waverly.