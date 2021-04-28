Greyhounds show their grit in CAAC White showdown with Portland

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – The Eaton Rapids Greyhounds baseball team has dominated its opponents so far this season, outscoring the competition 43-1 through three games. Tuesday’s doubleheader against Portland was set to be a Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) White league showdown which has always been a competitive matchup.

We’re got a good one here in ER! The Greyhounds trailing Portland 4-3 in the top of the 5th inning.



Highlights and hear from the winning team tonight on @WLNS at 11! #HereforYou @EatonRapidsHS @RaidersPAA pic.twitter.com/JH7a5pbfUi — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) April 27, 2021

Through four innings the Portland Raiders led 4-3 and were looking to add to it in the top of the 5th. The Raiders loaded the bases and Hunter Morris came up to the plate to drive home two more runs, making it a 6-3 game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, ER’s Trey Acker popped up to shallow center and the Raiders defense couldn’t get under it in time before the ball dropped for a base hit which brought home Zach Green and Isaac Anderson to make it a one-run game again 6-5.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Greyhounds bats exploded leading to four more runs and a dominant 9-6 victory. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Greyhounds dominated Portland to a 4-0 win, to stay undefeated.

Eaton Rapids will host St. Johns on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Portland will travel to Williamston for a doubleheader against the Hornets, first pitch of game one is set for 4 p.m.