HASLETT, Mich (WLNS) – From winning the program’s first-ever conference title in 2022 to winning its first-ever regional title in 2023, the Haslett-Williamston girls lacrosse team has been trending up since Chad Pastor was named head coach in the fall of 2019.

The Vikings defeated DeWitt, 9-5, to win the regional championship and are now set to play East Grand Rapids in the Division 2 state semifinals on Wednesday, June 7, at East Lansing High School.

With H-W advancing to the semifinals for the first time, head coach Chad Pastor was named Michigan’s coach of the year by U.S.A Lacrosse.

His daughter Kylie is the starting goalie for the Vikings and also earned a high honor from U.S.A Lacrosse on Wednesday by receiving All-American status.