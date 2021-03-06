Having dealt with past knee injuries, Claire Hendrickson answered the bell in MSU’s Senior Day win

MSU senior Claire Hendrickson and MSU coach Suzy Merchant pose for a picture on senior day. Hendrickson, who has dealt with multiple injuries, started and played in her first game of the season, on March 6.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It took just 12 seconds, into Michigan State’s senior day game versus Wisconsin, to find the highlight of the night.

Claire Hendrickson is one of three seniors on the team, along with Mardrekia Cook and Laurel Jacqmain, and hasn’t played the entire season due to past knee injuries.

On Saturday, Hendrickson, along with Cook and Jacqmain, were given the chance to start the game. During the Spartans first offensive possession, a play was set up to get Hendrickson open and she didn’t disappoint.

Hendrickson splashed home a three-pointer, her first points of the season, and was soon taken out by head coach Suzy Merchant, who greeted her with a big hug.

“That’s kind of what sports is all about right there. When she hit that shot, man, that just warmed your heart,” Merchant said. “It was just like, geez, couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

“Coach told me, I think it was yesterday, we’re going to put in a play for you to hit a three at the beginning of the game. And I was like I haven’t shot since, like, November,” Hendrickson said.

Merchant said. “I said ‘if we get on defense first, we’ll get you that offense’ and we kind of ran that little flare screen for her, and I said ‘if you’re open shoot it.”

“I had time to get it all together, and it felt really good when I let it go,” Hendrickson said. “I was just praying that it went it.”

Hendrickson had two knee surgeries before she arrived to MSU as a freshman, and then had two more knee surgeries, on the other knee, once she started playing for MSU. And if that’s not enough, she also had a stem cell transplant on one of her knees.

All of that has forced her to sit on the bench for most of her career in East Lansing, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing a big role on the team.

“It didn’t matter what was going on with her, it was always about everybody else and she was probably our most hyped, energy, crazy, fun – even if she was feeling down you wouldn’t know it,” Merchant said.

“Meeting my teammates, getting close with them, becoming sisters, becoming that family, it’s been incredible,” Hendrickson said.

The three-pointer she hit was the first of 25 made field goals by the Spartans, in a 67-54 win over Wisconsin. Taiyier Parks and Alyza Winston each had 14 points to lead MSU.

13 of Winston’s 14 points came in the second half, and the improved play is due to a halftime talk between Merchant and Winston.

“When we came out I said something to her, like, ‘listen, like, you got to go out there and compete. You have to stop worrying about should you shoot or not. Go out there and be a competitor first,'” Merchant said. “Just really loved her toughness, after I said it, and she was like ‘you’re right coach I need to get it together.'”

“As soon as we went out there, she ran those two plays for me and I just knew I had to make something happen because we hadn’t scored in a minute,” Winston said. “The speech helped me.”

MSU finishes the regular season at 13-7(8-7 in the Big Ten), and will now prepare for the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday in Indianapolis.