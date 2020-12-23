High school sports paused again, this time for COVID-19 testing

Lansing, MICH (WLNS) – The Michigan High School Athletic Associations (MHSAA) announced Tuesday evening that the fall sports schedules were being adjusted. The MHSAA met with representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) who explained that high school sports teams should not be practicing until the first round of COVID-19 rapid test results have been administered and evaluated.

After last Friday’s announcement of a plan from the MDHHS on resuming the fall sports playoffs while having the players and coaches take rapid COVID-19 tests, it was understood that teams would start practicing on Monday, December 21st.

However, the MDHHS told the MHSAA that virtual training for how to administer the COVID-19 rapid tests will be done after Christmas. Adding that no high school teams should be practicing until the coaches have been trained on how to test their athletes for COVID-19.

The rapid COVID-19 tests take about 15 minutes to get a result and athletes will need to have three negative test results each week in order to compete in their sport that week.

The MHSAA told our 6 Sports team that Monday and Tuesday (December 28th and 29th) will be the days the virtual training will be held. Wednesday, December 30th could be the earliest that high school sports teams can go back to practicing.

The MHSAA understands the frustrations of its players and coaches but feels confident in completing the fall sports seasons.

“I mean of course there’s going to be a little bit of frustration a little bit of disappointment you know a lot of people saying here we go again and we understand that,” said MHSAA Spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly. “This testing thing is something that no one has attempted to pull off before. We know the dates that everyone’s supposed to be back together it’s only pushing things back probably about a week. Of course it’s disappointing, we’ve heard good news and bad news and good news and bad news but we’re still headed to a good end. In the grand scheme of things have to keep that in mind.”

The football regional final round was set to resume on January 2nd but that date will most like be moved back a week to January 9th. Stick with 6 Sports as we bring you the most updated information on high school sports returning to play safely.