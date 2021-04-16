Highlights: DeWitt baseball, softball host doubleheader versus Mason

DeWitt, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt baseball and softball team welcomed in Mason for a doubleheader on Friday.

The Panther baseball team came in with a perfect 6-0 record, and had to fight off the Bulldogs to reach win number seven.

In game one, Mason took a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but thanks to seven unanswered runs DeWitt would go on to win, 8-6. The Panthers took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning, and then grew the lead to three on an RBI double from Ohlen Bond.

Playing from behind has been rare for DeWitt this season and coming back, like the Panthers did, was encouraging to head coach Alan Shankel.

“You never know how a team is going to react to that situation, but Trent (Brandell) settled down, starting throwing some strikes and we just kept working offensively,” Shankel said.

One of DeWitt’s highlights came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when junior pitcher Sean Page was on the mound and made a barehanded play for the first out of the inning. Page would then go on to record a strikeout to end the inning – leaving his teammates and coaches fired up.

“Sean has been an awesome surprise,” Shankel said. “He’s a junior, obviously we didn’t get to see him last year as a sophomore. Sean’s a great player that nobody knows about, yet. We’re all learning on the fly. He does those things, we get excited about it. It’s fun.”

“It just felt good knowing that we were going into the next inning, held the lead that inning, and we were hoping to get some more runs on the board after that,” Page said.

DeWitt would go on to take game two of the doubleheader, 5-1. The Panthers improve to 8-0, and will play in the Conklin Memorial Invitational on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Just down the road, the DeWitt softball team was also taking care of business in game one. The Panthers picked up their second win of the season, taking down Mason 4-1.

“I thought four games in, we were pretty crisp defensively, and that was nice to see,” DeWitt coach, Adam Nolen said. “We haven’t finished games, and finished innings, real well the last couple games out. We saw that this past game, and we were happy to see it.”

The Bulldogs were playing their first two games of the season and responded, in game two, with a 5-1 win. For 22-year Mason head coach, Casei Marlan, she knew after game one her team was capable of winning the night cap.

“I expect us to contend for our league, but basically at the end of it I just want them to know that you set goals for yourself, and sometimes you meet them, sometimes fall short and that’s life in general. I think that’s the most important thing. Especially just learning with the good comes the bad, and we have to control what we can control,” Marlan said after game one.

Mason will have its home-opener on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, against Haslett.