Highlights: East Lansing comes back to beat Holt, Grand Ledge cruises past Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the high school basketball season continues on in Michigan, more and more teams are starting to hit their stride.

The East Lansing boys entered Saturday’s matchup with CAAC Blue rival Holt at 2-0.

The Rams were looking to keep their momentum rolling. Following a 74-63 win at Everett on Thursday, that saw Jacob Howard score 38 points.

Both teams traded blows in the first half. A bucket by Jayden Stone with under five seconds left in the first half tied the game at 17.

The Rams came out on fire in the third quarter, and took a 32-25 lead into the fourth. Holt’s momentum reached its peak with an and-one conversion by Jakari Conway, giving the Rams’ a 32-23 lead, with under a minute to play in the third.

Once the fourth quarter started, the script flipped.

East Lansing went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter, taking a 35-32 lead. Senior Marcus Wourman gave the Trojans the lead for good with an and-one at the 5:16 mark.

The Trojans didn’t allow a field goal in the final quarter, taking down the Rams 40-35.

“Our coach always preaches to us to always try to be the best defensive team, not just in the area, but in the state,” Wourman said after the game. “The biggest thing was staying in front of your man, and we were doing real good getting in the gaps and lanes so people couldn’t go the basket. So we were shrinking the court.”

“We always fight,” East Lansing coach, Ray Mitchell said. “We don’t want to be in this position, but I’m always going to have confidence in these guys, in this position, because we prepare for this. The game isn’t over until there’s zeros on the clock.”

Wourman finished with a game-high 15 points for East Lansing. Conway led Holt with 12 points.

Staying with the Blue, Grand Ledge welcomed in Jackson for a non-conference match-up.

The Comets had it rolling early, and never seemed to look back. Led my Robert “Scoob” Stahelin with nine points, Grand Ledge took a 36-18 lead into halftime.

Third quarter, Grand Ledge held Jackson scoreless until the 1:20 mark, which allowed the Comets to take a 25-point lead. The Comets would roll from there to win big, 63-40.