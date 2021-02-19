Highlights: East Lansing, Fowlerville pick up big conference wins

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Fowlerville boys basketball team came into Thursday’s game against Haslett with redemption on the mind.

Following it’s 66-62 loss to Williamston on Tuesday, the Gladiators were looking to get back into the win column.

Haslett scored the first three points of the game, but from there Fowlerville went on a 12-0 run to take a commanding lead.

Thanks to 32 points from senior Brendan Young and 23 points from senior Billy Hutchins, Fowlerville takes down Haslett 77-63.

In East Lansing, the Trojans were hosting CAAC Blue rival Waverly.

Led by senior Marcus Wourman and junior Brevin Jackson, East Lansing got out to a 30-point lead in the third quarter. Allowing the underclassmen a chance to get varsity experience.

“You can practice all you want, but if you don’t have game experience then how are you going to improve? That’s what our goal was when we got up big, we wanted to put the bench guys in there to see who could step up and see who could help us later,” Mitchell said after the game.

Waverly cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, but East Lansing takes it 77-59. The Trojans improve to 2-0 this season.

“There was a lot of rust, but we have really smart kids and they’re very coachable,” Mitchell said. “We’re just trying to get better. We got like ten new guys so we’re trying to get those guys to learn how we play. And my veterans are doing a great job of being leaders.”

.