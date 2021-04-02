Highlights: High school boys regional finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A regional title was on the line for high school boys basketball teams across Mid-Michigan, Thursday night.

In Division 1, East Lansing had to tip-off against Coldwater and at halftime the Trojans had a slim 29-22 lead after closing out the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

Coldwater would tie it at 33 in the third quarter, before going on to rattle off five straight 3-pointers, but East Lansing was able to hold on with its free throws for the 63-57 win.

“These tough games, these scrap-it-out games, this is our style,” said East Lansing boys basketball coach Ray Mitchell. “This is what we do and yes, I believed we were going to be here. I’m happy for the guys.”

This is the Trojans first regional title since 2018 and a lot of players had a hand in it with four finishing in double figures. Brevin Jackson paved the way with a team-high 16 points, while senior point guard Marcus Wourman finished with 15, Evan Boyd added 11, and Evan Sundermann had 10 points.

“None of us besides Marcus have won a regional title,” said Sundermann. “So, this is not only just big for the program. but big for all of us as individuals.”

In Division 2, Williamston was hosting Battle Creek Pennfield. The Hornets took a six-point lead into halftime, and extended that lead to double digits halfway through the third quarter.

The Panthers cut that lead back down to six, 44-38, after the third quarter, but then Pennfield’s Ryne Peterson happened.

Peterson scored ten of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation, which led the Panthers to a comeback, 56-53, win over the Hornets.

Williamston finishes the season with a 12-3 record, which includes its ninth straight Capital Area Activities Conference league title, as well a district title. The Hornets graduate six seniors and Head Coach Tom Lewis had this message for them.

“I said ‘hey, I’m here for the rest of your life whenever you need me,’ you know, and I said juniors you get another shot, learn for the seniors. But just as a cohesive group of kids, they are fantastic,” Lewis said after the game. “It was magical and that’s what I’ll always remember about this. We won a couple trophies, and I appreciate that, but I’ll never forget this team.”

In Division 4, Webberville had a date with Colon at Lansing Christian High School. The Spartans had the Stephen Curry touch because they knocked down ten 3’s en route to a 79-45 win.

Thanks to four players in double figures, Kolson Lycos (19 points) – Gage Rhodes(18) – Nathan Lott II (16) – Quinton Woolford (12), Webberville captures its first regional title in 49 years.