Holt, Grand Ledge advance to CAAC Blue championship game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first-ever CAAC Blue Tournament has certainly lived-up to the hype thus far.

On Tuesday, No. 7 Okemos came back to knock-off No. 2 DeWitt, 60-57 in overtime. Which meant the Chiefs had a date with No. 3 Holt on Thursday night.

The Rams took a lead an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Okemos refused to go away and made it a five-point game, mid-way through the quarter. However, the Rams never let the lead and took down the Chiefs, 59-52.

With the win, Holt advances to the CAAC Blue title game, and gets its first win over Okemos since 2018.

“We haven’t been in this position in a long time and I feel really great for these boys. They’ve worked so hard, been so diligent in making sure we stay healthy, stay playing, and I feel so amazing for these boys,” Holt coach, Ben Curtis said. “Our game-prep has been, good practices, making sure that we are focused, making sure that we know what every team is doing before we get there.”

Aaron Carter led the Rams with 14 points, and Malachi Davis added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Will Young finished with 25 points for Okemos.

In the other semifinal game, top-seed East Lansing welcomed in No. 5 Grand Ledge. It was the Trojans first game since Feb. 27, due to COVID-19.

A defensive battle early led to a 23-20 Grand Ledge lead at halftime. In the third quarter, East Lansing flipped the script and took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Which is when the Comets took-off.

Thanks to an 11-1 run in the final quarter, Grand Ledge comes away with a 56-46 win over East Lansing.

The Comets will be looking for their first league title since 2003, when they host Saturday’s Championship game against Holt.