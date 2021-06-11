Holt Rams softball team looking to make history on Saturday

The Holt Rams huddle up at the end of their Friday practice before their regional semifinal game against DeWitt on Saturday.

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) – Our 6 Sports team is going to be extremely busy on Saturday with not only three of our area high school baseball teams competing for regional championships we also have nine softball teams who are hoping to hoist a regional championship trophy by the end of the day.

These Rams are READY! Final practice before their regional semifinal showdown with DeWitt tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Grand Ledge.



The Holt Rams are looking to win their first regional championship in school history and they’ll face a familiar foe in the regional semifinal game taking on the DeWitt Panthers. The Rams have beaten DeWitt twice this season but they won’t those wins allow them to get cocky.

“We just want to have 200 feet at a time right now, just focus on game one take care of business seven innings of everything we have, and then we’ll see what happens from there,” said a focused Holt head coach Kim Reichard. “We gotta focus on what we have in front of us.”

The entire Holt community is behind this team. In the final practice before the regional round, several Holt alums came to practice to help out by running the bases during the situational portion of practice. When speaking with the current players after practice, they can’t wait for tomorrow’s opportunity to make history.

“I know districts was a big win, we haven’t done that in a while, I know personally for me all four years never won districts,” said senior pitcher Elyse Brittain. “To finally win it definitely is a good feeling and to know we’re going into the weekend and we’re still strong we’re still together, I think it’s going to be a good outcome.”

‘It’s super exciting, I’m super excited and I’ve never experienced something like it before so I think we can totally do it, we’re a good team,” said junior shortstop Jadyn Joseph.

“It’s rewarding to see that their hard work is coming to fruition and I hope that we can continue with that success,” said Reichard.

Holt and DeWitt’s Saturday regional semifinal showdown is at Grand Ledge high school, first pitch is set for Noon.