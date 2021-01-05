Joshua’s career day powers MSU past Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The second Michigan State hockey game of 2021 saw a first for two Spartan players Jagger Joshua and Gianluca Esteves scored their first goals of the season and for Joshua who scored his second goal in the second period capped off his monstrous Monday and a 5-1 victory over Penn State.

“Obviously I haven’t scored all year so it’s always good to score a goal, especially when you’re going through a little dought,” said Joshua. “So it definitely felt good and then to get another one to help the team out and build the lead up a little bit felt even better.”

Michigan State head coach, Danton Cole, knows how important getting your first goal of the season can be for the confidence of a player.

“He’s been playing pretty decent hockey but you have no points and as a forward that’s you know you always think that’s how you define yourself,” said Cole. “It’s not the way we want to we don’t talk a lot about that but just getting on the scoreboard and knocking the zeroes out of your stat line makes you feel an awful lot better.”

Before the Spartans took the ice on Monday afternoon, there were some questions as to the urgency they were playing with after their 1-0 loss to Penn State on Sunday. Joshua explained that the team knows they have to play with more pace moving forward.

“We were definitely a little faster today,” said Joshua. “I think just our mindset is just we’re gonna be aggressive and like you said we’re gonna have a good forecheck and like yesterday some games you’re not gonna get rewarded for it and you just gotta trust the process and that’s what we did and we got rewarded big time today for it.”

The Spartans will be back on the ice on Friday night in Ann Arbor to reignite their heated rivalry against the Michigan Wolverines, puck drop is set for 7p.m. Then on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. the Spartans will host the Wolverines in East Lansing.