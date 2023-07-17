LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kenny Goodrich has been named the new Athletic Director at Lansing Catholic High School. The Decatur, MI. native earned both his undergraduate and master’s degree from Michigan State. His first job out of college was at Bowling Green State University before returning to East Lansing to work at the Director of Athletic Performance at Munn Ice Arena. So what was the reason for the switch?

“Really it comes down to my family,” Goodrich said. “Being a part of my kid’s high school life and not missing out on those opportunities to coach them was the biggest draw and obviously Lansing Catholic, the faith component is so important to me and my family so when the opportunity came up, that this is where I knew I wanted to be.”

For the past 14 years, Goodrich has been a key piece in the resurgence of many sports programs that can now be found in the national rankings such as Michigan State Women’s Soccer and Golf teams. Those elements of what it takes to achieve long-term success is one of the many things he is excited to bring to Lansing Catholic.

“Obviously Lansing Catholic has a history of success as well which is awesome,” Goodrich said. “But just little nuances, especially in my area of strength and conditioning that maybe doesn’t happen at the high school level as much as it could. Getting them to train and prepare physically, mentally, emotionally, and then obviously here at Lansing Catholic, we can add in that spiritual component, which I think we get a little upper hand on that because we can lead with that element. I think blending all of those things with my knowledge and expertise in the physical preparation, I’m hoping that that’s what it’s going to take us to a whole new level.”