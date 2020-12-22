Lansing Catholic, DeWitt return to the practice field with state title hopes alive once again

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt junior quarterback, Tyler Holtz, said it best Monday, “The goal is to win a state championship, so I’m just really happy that we get to pursue that goal.”

Michigan high school football teams, still left in the state tournament, got the green light on Dec. 18 to resume the 2020 season.

The season was paused on Nov. 15 due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The playoffs will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.

For teams like Lansing Catholic and DeWitt, after winning a district title in mid-November, they couldn’t be happier to have the season back, and a chance to compete for a regional title and a state title.

“It’s like we got a chance to go back-to-back to Ford (Field), so that’s probably the most exciting part,” Lansing Catholic junior offensive lineman and defensive tackle, Bo Poljan said.

“Obviously we’ve been off for a while, never experienced anything like this but it is what it is,” Dewitt football coach, Rob Zimmerman said. “We just got to be focused and do everything we can to get ourselves to continue throughout the playoffs.”

Lansing Catholic football coach Jim Ahern said, “They (his players) got to be on the right mentality, to be able to go through it, because it is a lot different. We’ve talked about that and right now everybody seems to be on the same page.”

Winning a state title is a big goal for both these teams, but perhaps the biggest goal is staying Covid-19 free.

Student-athletes will be required to take three Covid-19 tests per week and will need to have three negative test results in order to play.

“We’re really playing Covid more than we’re playing football,” Poljan said. “So the whole goal, of this last part of the season, is to stay safe, and hopefully we can outplay Covid and outplay the other team.”

Holtz said, “Everybody on the team has to make sacrifices. We’re wearing masks, we’re not going out to dinner, we’re not hanging out with people we don’t see every day. We just want to keep playing. We want to win every game so we got to stay safe.”

DeWitt will host Stevensville Lakeshore in the Division III regional finals on Jan. 2 and Lansing Catholic will also be at home, taking on Grosse Ile in the Division V regional finals.